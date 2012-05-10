FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vale wins injunction barring Brazil tax debt payment
May 10, 2012 / 12:00 AM / 5 years ago

Vale wins injunction barring Brazil tax debt payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Federal Supreme Court issued an injunction on Wednesday suspending the payment of about 24 billion reais ($12.4 billion) in back taxes by mining company Vale.

Justice Marco Aurélio de Mello said a claim by the Finance Ministry’s legal adviser to demand an immediate payment by Vale was not possible until the court, known as STF, discussed it in a plenary session, according to a ruling distributed by email.

The government says that Vale for years avoided paying income taxes on profit obtained by its foreign-based subsidiaries.

A spokeswoman for Vale in Rio de Janeiro said the company would not comment on the STF decision.

