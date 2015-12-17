FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Brazil court orders lifting of suspension of WhatsApp services
December 17, 2015 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Brazil court orders lifting of suspension of WhatsApp services

SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court on Thursday ordered the lifting of a 48-hour suspension on the services in Brazil of phone-messaging application WhatsApp, owned by Facebook Inc, overturning an order from a lower court.

Brazilian phone companies shut down WhatsApp’s text message and Internet telephone service in Latin America’s largest market from midnight (0200 GMT Thursday) following the court order, outraging users of the app. WhatsApp says it has over 100 million personal users in Brazil. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

