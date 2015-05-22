FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil regulator to auction cellular spectrum rights by end-October
#Communications Equipment
May 22, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil regulator to auction cellular spectrum rights by end-October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s national telecommunications regulator, Anatel, plans to sell several lots of cellular spectrum rights by the end of October, the agency’s press office said on Friday.

The rights include a license for cellular service on the 1.8 gigahertz (GHz) band for Brazil’s biggest city, Sao Paulo. The license was recently returned to Anatel by Unicel, which sells Brazilian phone service under the Aeiou brand, because it failed to meet the terms of its contract, the agency said.

Brazil will also offer blocks on the 2.5 GHz band that were not sold in 2012 during the country’s auction of bandwidth for fourth-generation, or “G4,” cellular service.

While the rights are for wireless services, those rights will be given under restricted-mobility or “TDD” technology. This is used primarily to link up networks that provide final access to clients via fixed connections, the agency said.

The 2.5 GHz auction will offer rights in thousands of municipalities. At present, only the cities of Recife, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo have services available on that band.

The information about the auction was originally published in the Valor Economico newspaper citing Anatel President João Rezende as the source. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
