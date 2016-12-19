FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
UPDATE 1-Brazil Senate clears way for signing of telecom law
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 19, 2016 / 7:15 PM / 8 months ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil Senate clears way for signing of telecom law

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts; adds context with Senate rejecting motions)

BRASILIA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's Senate on Monday rejected three motions calling for a bill overhauling the telecommunications industry to be put to a vote by full chamber, paving the way for President Michel Temer to sign the reform into law.

The bill was poised to become law after passing committees in both chambers of Congress. However, passage of the bill was held up late on Friday by a motion blocking the president from signing it into law.

The telecom reform, which already passed in the lower house of Congress, is aimed at modernizing a concession-based model that had created uncertainty about the value of the industry's fixed-line assets.

Brazilian carriers have said for years that a new regulatory framework would unlock billions of dollars of investments in an industry hampered by mandatory spending on old technology.

Earlier in the day, before the motions were defeated, Communications Minister Gilberto Kassab said that the Senate might not finally pass the bill until February, after opposition lawmakers submitted their last-minute objections before the Senate left for a holiday recess. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Additional reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.