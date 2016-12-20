BRIEF-Consolidated Communications says restated credit agreement dated as of Oct. 5
* Consolidated communications - pursuant to amendment no. 2 lenders has agreed to provide an incremental term loan of up to $935 million under agreement
BRASÍLIA, Dec 20 Brazil lawmakers opposed to a bill changing telecommunications regulations asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to rule that the measure must be voted on by the full Senate.
Speaking minutes before filing the request at the Supreme Court, a lawyer for opposition lawmakers, who asked not to be identified as he was not allowed to speak publicly on the matter, told Reuters the move was designed to stop the bill from being signed into law by President Michel Temer without a vote by the full Senate. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Ana Mano in São Paulo; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Consolidated communications - pursuant to amendment no. 2 lenders has agreed to provide an incremental term loan of up to $935 million under agreement
Dec 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1045 GMT on Thursday:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk's (Telkom) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Positive from Stable, and affirmed them at 'BBB-'. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Telkom's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The rating action follows Fitch's revision of the Outlook on Indonesia's sovereign rating to Positive