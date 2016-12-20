BRASÍLIA, Dec 20 Brazil lawmakers opposed to a bill changing telecommunications regulations asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to rule that the measure must be voted on by the full Senate.

Speaking minutes before filing the request at the Supreme Court, a lawyer for opposition lawmakers, who asked not to be identified as he was not allowed to speak publicly on the matter, told Reuters the move was designed to stop the bill from being signed into law by President Michel Temer without a vote by the full Senate. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Ana Mano in São Paulo; Editing by Richard Chang)