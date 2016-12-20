BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group: consent to reprice and extend CHF 1,360 mln Term Loan B
* Repricing and extension of term loan and revolving credit facilities and updated S&P global ratings publication
(Adds details of request, paragraphs 2-4)
BRASÍLIA, Dec 20 Lawmakers opposed to a bill changing Brazil's telecommunications regulations asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to rule that the measure must be voted on by the full Senate.
A request signed by 12 opposition senators, most of whom are from the Workers Party, said the Senate did not have enough time to carefully analyze the implications of the bill, documents reviewed by Reuters said.
The telecom reform, which was poised to become law after passing committees in both houses of Congress, is aimed at modernizing a concession-based model that had created uncertainty about the value of the industry's fixed-line assets.
Speaking minutes before filing the request, a lawyer for the opposition, who asked not to be identified as he was not allowed to speak publicly on the matter, said the move was designed to stop the bill from being signed into law by President Michel Temer without a vote by the full Senate. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Ana Mano in São Paulo; Editing by Richard Chang and Grant McCool)
* Repricing and extension of term loan and revolving credit facilities and updated S&P global ratings publication
DETROIT, Dec 22 U.S. auto sales will probably decline slightly for December as consumers keep snubbing sedans despite record consumer discounts, industry consultancies J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Thursday in a forecast that highlights the pressure on Detroit automakers.
* Signs agreement with Arvikens Elentreprenad AB for takeover of their fiber business