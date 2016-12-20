(Adds details of request, paragraphs 2-4)

BRASÍLIA, Dec 20 Lawmakers opposed to a bill changing Brazil's telecommunications regulations asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to rule that the measure must be voted on by the full Senate.

A request signed by 12 opposition senators, most of whom are from the Workers Party, said the Senate did not have enough time to carefully analyze the implications of the bill, documents reviewed by Reuters said.

The telecom reform, which was poised to become law after passing committees in both houses of Congress, is aimed at modernizing a concession-based model that had created uncertainty about the value of the industry's fixed-line assets.

Speaking minutes before filing the request, a lawyer for the opposition, who asked not to be identified as he was not allowed to speak publicly on the matter, said the move was designed to stop the bill from being signed into law by President Michel Temer without a vote by the full Senate.