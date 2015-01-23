FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil telecom firms set for bid for TIM after Portuguese deal
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil telecom firms set for bid for TIM after Portuguese deal

Luciana Bruno

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A group of Brazilian telecommunications companies is ready to make a bid for wireless carrier TIM Participações SA in the short term, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters, after Oi SA secured shareholder approval for the sale of its Portuguese assets.

Shareholders at merger partner Portugal Telecom SGPS approved the 7.4 billion euro ($8.3 billion) sale to Altice SA over stiff opposition from a minority of shareholders.

With that hurdle cleared, the source said Oi and the Brazilian units of Mexico’s America Movil SAB and Spain’s Telefonica SA can move ahead with a joint offer for TIM, coordinated by investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA.

Oi said on Thursday that the sale of operations in Portugal strengthened its balance sheet and helped it to participate in the consolidation of the Brazilian market.

Telefonica Brasil declined to comment on the negotiations. Representatives for America Movil subsidiary Claro could not be reached for comment.

$1 = 0.89 euros Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.