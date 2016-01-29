Brazilian operators cut 4.4 pct of mobile lines in December

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian mobile operators cut 4.4 percent of cell phone lines in December, trimming their subscriber base for the seventh straight month, according to data from telecommunications regulator Anatel.

Total mobile lines in the country have dropped 9.3 percent from their peak in May to 257.8 million connections in December as operators Telefonica Brasil SA, TIM Participações SA, Oi SA and the Claro unit of America Movil SAB cut unprofitable pre-paid subscribers. (Reporting by Cesar Bianconi and Brad Haynes; Editing by Andrew Hay)