BRASILIA Feb 5 Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Luis Roberto Barroso has ruled that a law to reform the country's fixed-line telecommunications sector must return to the Senate for further debate following pressure from senators who oppose it, Folha de S.Paulo reported on Saturday.

The move slows the passing of the law, which had already passed both houses of Congress and only required the signature of President Michel Temer to become law. Temer backs the reforms.

The Supreme Court did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation outside regular office hours.

The law is aimed at modernizing a concession-based model that had created uncertainty about the value of the industry's fixed-line assets.

Senators that oppose the changes have demanded that the bill be put to a full vote in the Senate, instead of passing through committees as has been the case so far.