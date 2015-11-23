FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil aims for telecom overhaul bill in early 2016 -minister
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 23, 2015 / 10:26 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil aims for telecom overhaul bill in early 2016 -minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government expects to send Congress a bill to overhaul telecommunications rules in the first quarter of next year, Communications Minister Andre Figueiredo Lima said on Monday, responding to industry demands.

More modern regulation is needed for the consolidation of the local telecommunications industry and for local carriers to bolster investment in the sector, industry executives have said recently.

The chief executive of Telecom Italia, the controlling shareholder of local carrier TIM Participacoes SA, said on Oct. 27 that a merger with competitor Oi SA hinges on Brazil changing those rules.

Billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s LetterOne Group has vowed to invest $4 billion in Oi, should that company, Brazil’s No. 4 mobile carrier, combine with TIM.

Minister Figueiredo Lima launched public consultations on Monday to seek input to draft the new bill, which he says could be approved in 2016.

An ongoing rift between the government of President Dilma Rousseff and its wide-ranging alliance in Congress is likely, however, to complicate the approval of any new legislation, analysts say. (Reporting by Cesar Raizer; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.