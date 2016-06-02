FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Any Brazil tax hikes have to be temporary, Temer says
June 2, 2016 / 11:20 PM / a year ago

Any Brazil tax hikes have to be temporary, Temer says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - Any tax increases to help close Brazil's sweeping budget deficit should be temporary in nature, interim President Michel Temer said in a Thursday interview, adding that the government is focused on curbing expenditures to rebalance public finances.

In an interview with TV channel SBT, Temer said the country needs to discuss and revamp the pension system or else face serious financial shortcoming in a few years. He defended the implementation of a minimum retirement age and compulsory contribution requirements as key aspects of the reform.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Eduardo Simões; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
