Brazil's Temer says worried about currency appreciation -Valor

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian interim President Michel Temer is worried about the real's appreciation against the dollar, and his government will "look for an equilibrium" in the currency rate, he said in an interview with newspaper Valor Economico published on Friday.

Temer also said the government on Aug. 25 would release a list of companies to be privatized. Around that time, the Senate is expected decide whether to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, who was suspended from office in May over accusations of doctoring fiscal accounts.

Temer reiterated that he would not run for president in the 2018 general elections. As Rousseff's vice president, he assumed the office pending her impeachment trial.

The Brazilian real has strengthened more than 30 percent this year, raising fears among exporters and local producers that benefited with the sharp depreciation of the currency last year.

Temer also said he supported a bill in the lower house of Congress that removes the obligation of state-owned Petroleo Brasileiro SA to own a minimum stake of 30 percent in all subsalt offshore oil fields.

He questioned market expectations of rapid reform to reduce budget deficits, telling Valor he needs to negotiate with Congress and take Judiciary's decisions into account. Temer said he expected a "fierce battle" about pension reform in negotiations with Congress. (Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)