Brazil's Temer says nation must simplify taxation system
July 27, 2017 / 3:28 PM / 2 hours ago

Brazil's Temer says nation must simplify taxation system

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Thursday the nation's tax system must be reformed and simplified because businesses cannot continue to tolerate what is widely considered one of the world's most complicated taxation regimes.

Temer, speaking at an event commemorating four new private concessions to operate airports, is pushing modest tax reform now because lawmakers have made it clear his more ambitious effort to change Brazil's pension system will not be taken up anytime soon. Temer's plan to overhaul labor laws passed Congress earlier this month. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

