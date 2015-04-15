FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Brazil regulator says Ternium has to make offer for Usiminas shares
April 15, 2015 / 12:35 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Brazil regulator says Ternium has to make offer for Usiminas shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects date Ternium increased stake to last year from 2011)

BRASILIA, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian markets regulator CVM said on Tuesday that Ternium SA will have to make a public offer for all ordinary shares of Usiminas after it increased its stake in the Brazilian steelmaker last year.

The decision was made after the CVM was asked to review the deal by Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, which controls Usiminas along with Ternium via a shareholder agreement.

Reporting by Alonso Soto and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

