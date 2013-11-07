FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TIM Brazil expects capital spending of $4.78 bln through 2016
November 7, 2013 / 8:37 PM / 4 years ago

TIM Brazil expects capital spending of $4.78 bln through 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s TIM Participacoes , the mobile telephone operator controlled by Telecom Italia, said Thursday it expects capital spending of 11 billion reais ($4.78 billion) between 2013 and 2016.

The company, according to an investment plan filed with stock market regulators, said it expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, to grow at an annual rate during the period of about 5 percent.

Revenues, the company added, would also grow at roughly the same rate through 2016.

