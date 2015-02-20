FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazilian telecoms firm TIM expects 2015-2017 net sales growth -plan
February 20, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 3 years ago

Brazilian telecoms firm TIM expects 2015-2017 net sales growth -plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecommunications company TIM Participacoes SA expects continued net sales growth in the 2015-2017 period, the company said on Friday in a strategic planning statement.

The company also expects its earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to increase steadily in the same period, the statement said.

The company also expects to invest more than 14 billion reais ($4.90 billion) in the 2015-2017 period.

$1 = 2.8587 Brazilian reais Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Kevin Liffey

