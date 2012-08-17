FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's economy to accelerate, inflation under control -Tombini
August 17, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's economy to accelerate, inflation under control -Tombini

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy will accelerate in the second half of the year with inflation under control, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Friday.

Speaking at an event organized by the country’s car dealers association, Tombini said financial institutions have room to increase loan disbursement and that structural changes in the economy should bolster long-term credit.

Data Friday showed that Brazil’s economic activity climbed in June at its fastest pace since March 2011. The numbers, paired with data showing a surprise jump in retail sales, suggest that a flurry of government stimulus has started to spur growth in the world’s sixth-largest economy.

