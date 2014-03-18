FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil still to see monetary policy impact on inflation -Tombini
#Market News
March 18, 2014

Brazil still to see monetary policy impact on inflation -Tombini

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazil has yet to see the effects of its monetary policy on slowing the pace of inflation, Brazilian central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a Senate committee hearing, Tombini said Brazil’s central bank will remain especially vigilant and cautious during a transition period for liquidity in the global economy.

The central bank is expected to wrap up its aggressive monetary tightening cycle after another 25-basis-point rate hike in April. Although inflation remains high, some policymakers fear more interest rate hikes could hamper an economy that has been stuck in a rut since 2011.

