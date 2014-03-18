Brazil's c.bank to limit impact of higher food prices - Tombini

BRASILIA, March 18 (Reuters) - A recent increase in food prices in Brazil is temporary and should fade out over the next few months, but policymakers need to act to make sure it does not have a lasting effect on inflation, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday.

“At first, this seems to be a temporary shock that tends to be reversed over the next few months. Still, monetary policy should act to make sure these shocks are limited to the short term,” Tombini said in a testimony to Brazil’s Senate.