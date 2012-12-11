FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Weaker real should not be allowed to stoke inflation -Tombini
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2012 / 3:30 PM / in 5 years

Weaker real should not be allowed to stoke inflation -Tombini

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The recent weakening of Brazil’s currency should not be allowed to contribute to inflation, central bank president Alexandre Tombini told lawmakers at a hearing on Tuesday.

Brazil’s currency, the real, has weakened 10 percent against the U.S. dollar in the year to date.

“The exchange rate is more depreciated than it was, but what is important is not the nominal rate but the real rate, which makes a difference in competitiveness,” Tombini said. “It is important that any movement is maintained with inflation under control.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.