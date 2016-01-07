FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central bank liquidates TOV broker-dealer for legal violations
January 7, 2016 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil central bank liquidates TOV broker-dealer for legal violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank said Thursday it was liquidating the broker-dealer TOV due to “serious violations of legal norms” by the company.

Tupinambá Quirino dos Santos was appointed liquidator, and the central bank decreed freezing the assets of controlling shareholder, Fernando Heller, and of seven directors, it said in a statement.

A spokesman for TOV Corretora, one of the smaller brokerages in the Brazilian market, was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

