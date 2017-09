RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Trade Minister Armando Monteiro on Tuesday said China’s decision to devalue the yuan could hurt the country’s manufacturing exports.

He forecast, however, that Brazil’s trade surplus could reach $12 billion this year, following a deficit of nearly $4 billion in 2014, as the Brazilian real depreciated more than 24 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)