Brazil to inject up to $8.7 bln into BNDES, source says
September 11, 2013 / 4:16 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil to inject up to $8.7 bln into BNDES, source says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s National Treasury is finalizing terms of a capital injection into state development lender BNDES that will allow the country’s top source of long-term corporate loans to ramp up disbursements for this year and early 2014, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.

The injection could reach up to 20 billion reais ($8.7 billion) and may be announced by the end of this month, said the source, who declined to be identified because the matter is still under discussion.

