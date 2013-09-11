Brazil to inject up to $8.7 bln into BNDES, source says

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s National Treasury is finalizing terms of a capital injection into state development lender BNDES that will allow the country’s top source of long-term corporate loans to ramp up disbursements for this year and early 2014, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.

The injection could reach up to 20 billion reais ($8.7 billion) and may be announced by the end of this month, said the source, who declined to be identified because the matter is still under discussion.