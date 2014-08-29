Brazil central gov't posts primary deficit of $980 mln

BRASILIA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government posted a primary budget deficit of 2.197 billion reais ($979.93 million) in July, the country’s Treasury said on Friday, its worst result for the month since it started collecting the data in 1997.

The central government includes results from federal ministries, the central bank and social security.

The central bank is scheduled later Friday to release the country’s consolidated fiscal results, which adds states and municipalities and is regarded as the benchmark for Brazil’s fiscal performance. ($1 = 2.2420 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)