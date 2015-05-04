FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil judge lifts injunction suspending Uber ride-share service
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 4, 2015 / 10:51 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil judge lifts injunction suspending Uber ride-share service

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge on Monday struck down an injunction issued last week calling for the suspension of the U.S-based Uber ride-sharing service throughout the country.

The State Court of Sao Paulo ruled on April 28 that Uber, which allows users to summon a ride with their smartphones, was in violation of regulations on the use of taxis and ordered the company to cease operations immediately.

Uber did not immediately comply and its services were not interrupted.

Another judge ruling on the legality of the injunction decided on Monday that the court had acted out of its purview.

Uber press representatives in Brazil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Uber drivers are private citizens who use their own cars to pick up the service’s customers. The drivers do not have to pay steep taxi license fees and they bypass local laws, leaving Brazil’s taxi companies crying foul over unfair competition.

“A decision like this is extremely frustrating,” said Ivana Có Crivelli, a lawyer for the Sao Paulo State Taxi Workers’ Union. “Cab drivers are people who are fighting for their livelihood. Their work is professional and regulated.”

Crivelli said the group was evaluating further legal options.

The world’s most valuable venture-backed startup with a valuation of about $40 billion, Uber is facing legal challenges across Europe and the United States, where local taxi drivers have taken to the streets and courts to fight it. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi, Jr.; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.