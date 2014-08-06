FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Ultrapar net profit up 6 pct
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2014 / 11:41 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Ultrapar net profit up 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s fuel distribution and retail company Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. posted second-quarter net profit of 301.4 million reais (US$132.58 million), up 6 percent from a year ago, the company said on Wednesday.

Despite a slowing Brazilian economy that reduced demand, Ultrapar said in a securities filing that its net sales expanded 10 percent in the quarter to 16.7 billion reais.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of cash generation known as EBITDA, grew 6 percent to 750.9 million reais.

The board of directors of the company, which owns the Ipiranga chain of service stations, approved 389.6 million reais in dividends, or 0.71 reais per share, to be paid out as of Aug 22.

1 US dollar = 2.2734 Brazilian real Reporting by Juliana Schincariol

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.