Rousseff complains to Obama about monetary policy
April 9, 2012 / 5:50 PM / in 6 years

Rousseff complains to Obama about monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Monday that she raised concerns in a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama over the impact of the rich world’s expansionary monetary policies on developing countries such as Brazil.

Rousseff was speaking after meeting Obama in the White House Oval Office. She has previously criticized the United States and European countries for a “monetary tsunami” that she says has caused liquidity to flow into Brazil, pushing up the value of its currency and making its exports less competitive.

