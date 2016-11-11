FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil challenges U.S. duties on steel products at WTO
November 11, 2016

Brazil challenges U.S. duties on steel products at WTO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil launched a complaint at the World Trade Organization on Friday agianst a U.S. decision to levy punitive tariffs on imports of cold- and hot-rolled steel flat products from Brazil, the WTO said in a statement.

The United States has imposed anti-subsidy duties on the products but Brazil contends that it broke WTO rules by doing so, the statement said. The United States now has 60 days to settle the dispute or Brazil could ask the WTO to adjudictate. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
