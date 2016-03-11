FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Usiminas board approves 1 bln real capital hike - source
March 11, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Usiminas board approves 1 bln real capital hike - source

Alberto Alerigi

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais’ board on Friday approved a 1 billion real ($279 million) capital increase proposed by Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metals Corporation , according to one source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Three board members representing the other major Usiminas shareholder, Italian-Argentinian group Techint, voted against the proposal, said the same source, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. ($1 = 3.5865 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

