Brazil measure to help utilities will not hurt finances

BRASILIA, July 21 (Reuters) - A measure to allow the Brazilian state of Goias to assume debts of energy holding company Celg de Participações will not impact the fiscal results of the federal government or its debt metrics, a Finance Ministry official said on Thursday.

The measure to benefit the company, which controls energy distribution and power generation assets in the state, will pave the way for privatization, the ministry's economic adviser, Viviane Varga, told reporters. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)