UPDATE 1-Brazil's Vale net income plunges on FX, asset writedowns

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's Vale SA second quarter net income slumped from the same period last year, missing estimates, crimped by a weaker currency and writedowns on the value of several assets, the world's largest iron ore producer said on Thursday.

In a securities filing, Vale said net income totaled $16 million, far below an average consensus estimate of $421 million and the $1.106 billion reached in the second quarter last year.

Net profit reached $949 million when adjusted for foreign exchange impacts and one-off items, above the $784 million reached in the year earlier period.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, hit $2.729 billion, below a consensus estimate of $2.854 billion compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue in the quarter was $7.235 billion, just below estimates for $7.33 billion.

The results were announced after Vale said last week that iron ore output would close the year near the bottom of its forecast of 360 million to 380 million tonnes, despite record second-quarter production.

Buoyed by strong steel demand from China, iron ore prices this week rose to about $70 per tonne, although some analysts do not expect prices to hold at current levels due to expanding supply.

Vale faces rising mining royalties at home, after the Brazilian government unveiled plans on Tuesday to raise revenue from mining levies by 80 percent to shore up government finances.

The miner said net debt reached $22.122 billion in the quarter, down from $22.777 in the first quarter. Vale wants to reduce this to between $15 billion and $17 billion this year.

Investments totalled $894 million in the quarter, the company added, while free cash flow reached $2.151 billion.

Last month, Vale shareholders approved a share conversion plan to give equal votes to all shares and limit government involvement in the company, a milestone in a country long hobbled by corporate governance abuses. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Edmund Blair)