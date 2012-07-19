FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vale, Brazil agency end talks on outstanding royalties
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 19, 2012 / 12:21 AM / in 5 years

Vale, Brazil agency end talks on outstanding royalties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Talks suggest settlement of up to 4.5 billion reais

* Final value of Vale payment could change

* Dispute centers on decades worth of royalty calculations

By Sabrina Lorenzi

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s minerals agency and global mining giant Vale have concluded talks over outstanding royalties long sought by the government, possibly amounting to around $2 billion, according to the mining and energy ministry.

The result, a government official said, could mean a payment by Vale, the world’s second-biggest mining company, of between 4 billion and 4.5 billion reais ($1.98 billion to $2.23 billion).

That value could change, however, either through ongoing court proceedings or if more senior government officials step in to negotiate further with the Rio de Janeiro-based company.

The agency, known as the National Department for Mineral Production, originally sought more than $4 billion in what it considered unpaid royalties, according to government officials.

The longstanding dispute boils down to writeoffs the company took as it calculated the value of royalties it owed over decades. Vale disputes the agency’s accounting of the royalties, arguing that transport and other costs incurred in the extraction of the minerals should lower the overall value at which they were taxed.

Vale declined to comment on Wednesday on the talks and what the value of a final settlement could be. Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira said earlier this month he expected an end to the talks soon. (Reporting By Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Paulo Prada; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.