Vale faces probe of Amazon copper mines-prosecutor

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA the world’s second-largest mining company, faces an investigation of two Amazon copper mines after allegations that the projects improperly used Indian lands and failed to replace forest cut to build a power line, a Brazilian prosecutor told Reuters on Wednesday.

The mining projects are known as Salobo and Sossego.

On Monday, the same prosecutor filed a civil suit against Vale, Brazil’s Indian affairs foundation and the environmental secretariat of Brazil’s Pará state, seeking to suspend activities at Vale’s Onça Puma nickel mine, also in Brazil’s Amazon.

The Onça Puma suit alleged that Vale failed to meet obligations to two Indian tribes in the region.