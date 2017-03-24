SAO PAULO, March 24 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Friday the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York annulled the majority of a class action lawsuit against the company and executives over the collapse of a tailings dam in Brazil in 2015.

The only parts of the case that remain ongoing are linked to specific statements made by Vale in 2013 and 2014, and a conference call in November 2015, the company said. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Sandra Maler)