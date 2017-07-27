FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Brazil's Vale says could reach 400 mln T of iron ore output in 2019, 2020
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
Business
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron campaign
Cyber Risk
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron campaign
Senate poised for healthcare showdown
Healthcare
Senate poised for healthcare showdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 4:33 PM / 2 hours ago

Brazil's Vale says could reach 400 mln T of iron ore output in 2019, 2020

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - Executives at Brazil's Vale said on Thursday the company's iron ore output could reach 400 million tonnes in 2019 or 2020, and expressed confidence the Samarco mine could be granted the permits needed to resume operations after a 2015 disaster.

In a conference call following second quarter results, the company also said it would seek to reduce net debt to below a band of $15 billion to $17 billion.

While executives did not explicitly state the timeframe for reaching the goal, the $15 billion to $17 billion range mentioned was Vale's net debt objective for the end of 2017. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Marta Nogueira)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.