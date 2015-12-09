Vale completes sale of 4 ore carriers to Chinese-led consortium

SAO PAULO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said late on Tuesday in a filing it had completed the sale of four very large ore carriers (VLOC), also known as Valemax class ships, to a consortium lead by ICBC Financial Leasing.

ICBC is a subsidiary of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited.

The deal was valued at $423 million and the resources were transferred to Vale on Tuesday. Each VLOC has the capacity to carry 400,000 tonnes of ore. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Mark Potter)