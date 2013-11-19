FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vale, Petrobras may sell debt by year-end, early 2014 -source
#Market News
November 19, 2013 / 8:30 PM / 4 years ago

Vale, Petrobras may sell debt by year-end, early 2014 -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Vale SA and Petróleo Brasileiro SA, two of Brazil’s three largest companies, are considering selling bonds in international debt markets before the end of this year or in early 2014, a source with direct knowledge of the companies’ plans, said on Tuesday.

Vale is considering the sale of 10-year, U.S. dollar-denominated global bonds, said the source, who declined to be identified because the plans are private. The most likely timetable for a sale could be early January, when usually a window of opportunity opens for sales of high-grade, emerging market debt, the source added.

In the case of Petrobras a potential bond offering could come either in dollars, euros or British pounds, the source added. The company is gauging pursuing an offering before the year ends, if market conditions allow, or pushing it backwards until the next window of opportunity opens in early 2014, the source said.

