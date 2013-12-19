FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil flour mill says Argentina won't make Jan. wheat delivery
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 19, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil flour mill says Argentina won't make Jan. wheat delivery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - One of Brazil’s biggest flour mills, Moinho Pacifico, said an Argentine trader that supplies it with wheat would not be able to meet its contract for January.

Lawrence Pih, chief executive of Pacifico, in an interview said the “default” on delivery would force Brazil’s flour milling industry to look for wheat elsewhere.

Brazil has been turning to North America to cover its local wheat demand in the absence of sufficient supplies from neighboring Argentina, where the government has restricted exports. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.