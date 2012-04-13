FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil says BRICS to make joint W. Bank decision
April 13, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

Brazil says BRICS to make joint W. Bank decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said the BRICS group of emerging market countries is likely to make a joint decision on who to support for the World Bank presidency as soon as Friday.

Mantega said the five countries were still discussing which candidate they would support. The BRICS group also includes Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The candidates include former Colombian finance minister Jose Antonio Ocampo, who visited Brazil on Thursday, as well as Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and U.S. nominee Jim Yong Kim, a Korean-American health expert.

