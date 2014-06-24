FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World Cup weighing on Brazil air travel, say airlines
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 24, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

World Cup weighing on Brazil air travel, say airlines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian airlines see traffic falling sharply during the World Cup as a slump in business travel outweighs the flood of foreign fans, adding to mixed signals about the economic benefits of the month-long tournament.

Airline group ABEAR forecasts a drop in domestic passengers of 11 to 15 percent from a year earlier, association president Eduardo Sanovicz told reporters on Tuesday, based on traffic during the first week of the tournament, which began June 12.

The estimate reinforces concerns about weak business travel during the World Cup raised by executives of Brazil’s two biggest airlines, Gol Linhas Aereas SA and the TAM division of Latam Airlines Group SA.

Still, Sanovicz said Brazil’s aviation industry had so far avoided the high-profile tangles projected by some observers due to a late, unfinished effort to overhaul major airports. The temporary closure of airports in Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre and Curitiba for weather reasons have not caused major disruptions, he added.

Economists expect the World Cup to give little if any help to Brazil’s sluggish economy, although it should improve the country’s reputation for business and tourism, according to a Reuters poll last month. (Reporting by Roberta Vilas Boas; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.