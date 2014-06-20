FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Brazil locals warm up to World Cup with mulled wine
June 20, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

South Brazil locals warm up to World Cup with mulled wine

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil, June 20 (Reuters) - If you thought ice-cold beer was the perfect drink to go with World Cup soccer action in Brazil, down south they recommend a warmer tipple.

Winter officially starts on Saturday in southern Rio Grande do Sul state, whose capital Porto Alegre is hosting five matches. Temperatures are hovering around zero.

To scare away the cold, Zero Hour newspaper recommended fans try chimarrao, or mate, a traditional tea-like drink of yerba mate leaves drunk from a gourd through a metal straw.

Failing that, it suggested fans try vinho quentao - mulled red wine, flavoured with cinnamon, cloves and orange.

“Pour all the ingredients in a pot, place it on a stove, and let it heat to a point just before boiling. Serve immediately,” it advised.

Fans be warned: FIFA does not permit stoves in stadiums.

Reporting by Angus MacSwan; Editing by Nigel Hunt

