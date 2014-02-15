FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Timeline of deaths, accidents at Brazil's World Cup stadiums
#Olympics News
February 15, 2014 / 11:17 PM / 4 years ago

FACTBOX-Timeline of deaths, accidents at Brazil's World Cup stadiums

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Stadium construction in Brazil for this
year's World Cup soccer tournament has been plagued by
accidents, cost overruns and delays.
    Six people have died during the building of the 12 venues
scheduled to host the matches, which start June 12.
 
    The following is a chronology of the major accidents and
deaths in the lead up to the World Cup:

    June 11, 2012: A builder falls to his death during
construction of the World Cup stadium in Brasilia, Brazil's
capital. 

    March 28, 2013: A worker dies after a fall at the stadium
site in Manaus, the capital of the state of Amazonas. 

    Oct 25, 2013: A fire breaks out in the foundations of the
stadium site in Cuiabá, the capital of the central western state
of Mato Grosso.  

    Nov 27, 2013: Two workers die when a crane collapses at the
São Paulo stadium scheduled to host the World Cup opener. 

    Dec 14, 2013: Another worker falls to his death at the
Manaus stadium. 

    Feb 7: A third worker dies at the Manaus stadium from head
and chest injuries suffered while dismantling a crane.

 (Compiled by Paulo Prada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
