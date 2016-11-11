Brazil to study WTO report on controversial industry programs

BRASILIA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil will analyze a preliminary WTO panel report about its industrial policies that is being challenged by Japan and the European Union, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Brazilian media reported that the WTO made its preliminary ruling against Brazil for hurting competitors with programs that gave tax breaks to companies that built cars and other industrial goods in the country.

The Foreign Ministry said the preliminary report was confidential and will be made public in December. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)