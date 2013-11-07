FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania's BRD 9-month net profit below expectations
November 7, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Romania's BRD 9-month net profit below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Romania’s second-largest bank, BRD, controlled by France’s Societe Generale , posted a net profit of 51 million lei ($15.56 million) in the first nine months, below market expectations.

The forecast in a Reuters poll was for a net profit of 113.2 million lei. BRD recorded a profit of 10.4 million lei in January-September 2012.

“The evolution of the banking market in Romania in the third quarter of this year has not been favoured by the macroeconomic conditions and demand for loans remained at low levels,” BRD said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 3.2766 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran)

