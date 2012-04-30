FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania BRD Q1 net profit 83 mln lei, misses poll
April 30, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 5 years ago

Romania BRD Q1 net profit 83 mln lei, misses poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, April 30 (Reuters) - Romania’s second-largest bank BRD, controlled by France’s Societe Generale , posted a 83 million lei ($25.06 million) net profit in the first quarter on Monday.

That compared with a forecast for 159.6 million lei in a Reuters poll.

The bank, which is reporting its results under International Financial Reporting Standards for the first time, recorded a net profit of 122.3 million lei in the first quarter of last year under local accounting standards. ($1 = 3.3120 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

