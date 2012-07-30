FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania BRD H1 net profit at 39.4 mln lei, misses poll
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 30, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

Romania BRD H1 net profit at 39.4 mln lei, misses poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, July 30 (Reuters) - Romania’s second-largest bank BRD, controlled by France’s Societe Generale , missed expectations for its first-half net profit owing to rising provisions for bad loans.

The bank posted a 39.4 million lei ($10.59 million) net profit in the first half on Monday, while the forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 163.4 million lei net profit.

“The net profit of the first half was...influenced by a high net cost of risk (714 million lei),” the bank said in a statement.

The bank, which is reporting its results under International Financial Reporting Standards, recorded a net profit of 281.6 million lei in January-June 2011 under Romanian accounting standards. ($1 = 3.7195 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.