Romania's BRD profit slumps below expectations
May 7, 2013 / 6:02 AM / 4 years ago

Romania's BRD profit slumps below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, May 7 (Reuters) - Romania’s second-largest bank, BRD, controlled by France’s Societe Generale , posted a net profit of 13 million lei ($3.94 million) in the first quarter, down 84 percent from the same period of 2012.

The forecast in a Reuters poll was for a net profit of 37 million lei. BRD recorded a profit of 83 million lei in the first quarter of last year.

In 2012 it posted a net loss of 332 million lei.

“The bank has been operating in a still difficult economic environment in the first quarter of 2013, characterised by low demand for banking products and services,” BRD said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 3.2965 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by David Cowell)

