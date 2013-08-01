FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania's BRD H1 net profit beats expectations
#Financials
August 1, 2013 / 6:27 AM / in 4 years

Romania's BRD H1 net profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Romania’s second-largest bank, BRD, controlled by France’s Societe Generale , posted a net profit of 62 million lei ($18.65 million) in the first half, up 58 percent from the same period of 2012.

The forecast in a Reuters poll was for a net profit of 28.4 million lei. BRD recorded a profit of 39.4 million lei in the first half of last year.

“The net cost of risk for the first half of 2013 has seen a positive trend compared to June 30, 2012, with a decrease of 7.8 percent,” BRD said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 3.3244 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
