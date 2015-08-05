FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Romania's BRD bank H1 net profit doubles y/y
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 5, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Romania's BRD bank H1 net profit doubles y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Romanian lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale

* Says records strong increase in net profit to 270 million lei ($66.51 million) in the first half of 2015, compared to 128 million in the first half of 2014, driven by ongoing improvement in risk costs and strict monitoring of operating expenses.

* Says total assets amounted to 47.1 billion lei at the end of June.

* Says non-performing loans ratio fell to 18.8 percent at the end of June from 23.4 at June 30, 2014, due to write-offs and sales of impaired receivables.

* Says strengthened coverage ratio of non-performing loans with IFRS provisions to 72.9 percent from 71.2 at end-June 2014.

* Says net cost of risk declined by 46.2 percent on the year at Group level.

* Says has high capital adequacy ratio of 16.3 percent at June 30, 2015 versus 16.6 percent at June 30, 2014.

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0597 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Matthias Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.