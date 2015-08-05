BRIEF-Romania's BRD bank H1 net profit doubles y/y

BUCHAREST, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Romanian lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale

* Says records strong increase in net profit to 270 million lei ($66.51 million) in the first half of 2015, compared to 128 million in the first half of 2014, driven by ongoing improvement in risk costs and strict monitoring of operating expenses.

* Says total assets amounted to 47.1 billion lei at the end of June.

* Says non-performing loans ratio fell to 18.8 percent at the end of June from 23.4 at June 30, 2014, due to write-offs and sales of impaired receivables.

* Says strengthened coverage ratio of non-performing loans with IFRS provisions to 72.9 percent from 71.2 at end-June 2014.

* Says net cost of risk declined by 46.2 percent on the year at Group level.

* Says has high capital adequacy ratio of 16.3 percent at June 30, 2015 versus 16.6 percent at June 30, 2014.

