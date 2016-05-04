FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Romania's BRD bank Q1 net profit edges lower to 73 mln lei y/y
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Romania's BRD bank Q1 net profit edges lower to 73 mln lei y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, May 4 (Reuters) - Romanian lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale

* Says records net profit of 73 million lei ($18.69 million) in the first quarter, down 14.3 percent from 85 million lei in the same quarter of last year.

* Says results reflect “further provisioning of non defaulted loan exposures”.

* Says its net banking income rose by 3.0 percent in the first quarter because of higher net interest income and net fees and commissions. BRD Group’s net banking income stood at 647 million lei.

* Says its non-performing loan ratio stood at 16.4 percent, down from 20.3 percent at the end of March 2015.

* BRD CEO Philippe Lhotte: “The first quarter marked a good start to 2016, illustrating a pronounced improvement in operating performance and dynamic activity on individual and large corporate customers. Going forward, BRD will continue to pursue market opportunities by capitalizing on its universal bank model.”

* Further company coverage: ROBRD.BX ($1 = 3.9054 lei) (Bucharest newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.